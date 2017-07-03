- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (2/28/17 Workshop, 3/7/17 Regular, 3/7/17 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Resolution Removing No Parking Signs Along 168th Lane NW - Engineering
4. Approve No Parking Resolution/168th Lane NW/MSA Street Reconstruction Project/17-11 - Engineering
5. Declare Surplus Equipment - Finance
6. Approve Agreement/17-12/Reconstruction of 133rd Ave NW (West of Crooked Lake Blvd NW) - Engineering
- 6. Discussion Items
7. Anoka County Sheriff's Monthly Report - Sheriff
8. Andover Comprehensive Plan Amendment - Rural Reserve Residential Land Use Density Changes - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
9. Consider Recommendation for Appointment/Coon Creek Watershed District Vacancy - Engineering
10. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 3-21-2017
