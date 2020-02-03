- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (2/18/20 Workshop; 2/18/20 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award Bid/19-19, Hills of Bunker Lk West Park Trail Reconstruction/18-33, Kelsey Round Lake Park Trail Expansion/18-34, Andover Station North Trail Construction - Engineering
4. Approve Amending Bid Date/20-2/2020 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Approve Amending Bid Date/20-14, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Jay Street NW/20-15, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Martin Street NW/20-16, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Woodland Estates 1st & 2nd Additions - Engineering
6. Approve Application for Exempt Permit - Application
7. Approve Resolution Supporting Infrastructure Accountability - Administration
8. Approve Amendment to City Code, Title 9, Chapter 15/Solar Energy Systems - Building
- 6. Discussion Items
9. Public Hearing - Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement - 851 - 138th Ave NW - Anthony Szyplinski - Planning
10. Accept Dedication of Drainage and Utility Easement - Anthony Szyplinski - Planning
11. Consider Repealing City Code Title 5 Chapter 1: Animal Control, Article A: Dogs and Cats (Current Code) and Consider Approving City Code Title 5 Chapter 1: Animal Control, Article A: Dogs and Cats (New Code with Amendments) and Summary Ordinance Publication - Administration
12. Consider Resolution Accepting Resignation and Declaring a Council Member Vacancy - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
13. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 3-2-2020
