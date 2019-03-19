Andover City Council 3-19-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (3/5/19 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Permanent Drainage & Utility Easements/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Approve Appointment - Associate Planner - Administration
5. Approve Tobacco License/13652 Crosstown Boulevard NW - Administration
6. Approve City Code Amendment/Title 3-1 Liquor Control - Administration
7. Approve 2019 Used Vehicle Sales Business License - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
8. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
9. Consider City Code Amendment - Fire Regulations Code - Fire
10. Mayor's State of the City Presentation - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
11. Consider Recommendation for Appointment/Coon Creek Watershed District Vacancy - Engineering
12. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment