Andover City Council 3-17-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (3/2/20 Regular)
- 5. Discuss Resolution of Declaration of Emergency for the City of Andover - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve 2020 Code Enforcement Abatement/Mowing Contract - Planning
4. Approve Application for Exempt Permit - Administration
5. Consider Amending City Code Title 5, Chapter 4, Section 1: Discharge of Weapons and Hunting/Discharge Map - Planning
6. Receive February 2020 City Investment Reports - Administration
7. Receive February 2020 General Fund Budget Process Report - Administration
8. Approve Temporary Intoxicating Liquor License/Andover Lions/Fun Fest - Administration
9. Accept Retirement of Dorothy Adair - Building Permit Technician - Administration
10. Accept Retirement of Herb Blommel - Assistant Building Official - Administration
- 7. Discussion Items
11. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
12. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of ROW Easement - Andover Highway Right of Way Plat No. 3 - Planning
13. Consider Registered Land Survey and Land Transfer - 13535 Grouse Street NW / ROW Plat No. 3, Parcel 3, T-Squared Storage, LLC - Travis Roche - Planning
14. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of the Northern 673.01 Feet of the Butternut Street Right-of-Way in Auditor's Subdivision No. 141 - Mark Smith - Planning
15. Consider Final Plat - Catcher's Creek East - Mark Smith - Planning
16. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of the Butternut Street Right-of-Way South of the Northern 673.01 Feed in Auditor's Subdivision No. 141 - Jan Thomas - Planning
17. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement in Auditor's Subdivision No. 141 - Jan Thomas - Planning
18. Consider Final Plat - Shadowbrook North - Jan Thomas - Planning
- 8. Staff Items
19. Consider Recommendation for Appointment/Coon Creek Watershed District Vacancy - Engineering
20. Schedule Advisory Commission Interview Dates - Administration
21. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 3-17-2020
Loading the player...