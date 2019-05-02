Andover City Council 2-5-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
Crooked Lake Area Association - Dan Anderson
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (1/8/19 Special; 1/10/19 Special; 1/15/19 Regular; 1/15/19 Closed; 1/22/19 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Order & Adopt Assessment Roll/18-52/2128/2130 - 140th LN NW/WM - Engineering
4. Approve No Parking Resolution/18-37/Veterans Memorial Blvd NW (Nightingale St NW to Tower Dr NW)
5. Approve Resolution Authorizing Application to the MNDNR for Funding/19-6/Dalske Woodlands Boardwalk - Engineering
6. Approve Trail Easement/18-34/Andover Station North Trail Connection - Engineering
7. Approve Application for Exempt Permit - Administration
8. Approve Massage Therapist License - Administration
9. Accept Resignation of Daniel Krumwiede, Associate Planner - Administration
10. Reauthorizing Membership in the Minnesota Municipal Money Market (4M) Fund - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
11. NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Presentation & Public Meeting/19-1 - Engineering
12. Public Hearing - Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement - 2384 151st Ave NW - Kevin Koschak - Planning
13. Consider Conditional Use Permit - Mini Storage Facility - 13535 Grouse St NW - Travis Roche - Planning
14. Consider Awarding Bid/17-27/Public Works Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Cold Storage Building & Site Work - Administration/Engineering
- 7. Staff Items
15. Schedule Local Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting - Administration
16. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment