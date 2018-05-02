- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (1/16/18 Regular; 1/16/18 Special; 1/17/18 Special; 1/23/18 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Repeal & Approve Ordinance/Public Right of Way Management - Engineering
4. Approve Ordinance/Antennas and Towers - Planning
5. Accept Petition/Waive Public Hearing/Order & Approve Feasibility Report/Order Assessment Rolt/18-17/1826 Andover Blvd NW/SS & WM - Engineering
- 6. Discussion Items
NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Presentation & Public Meeting/18-1 - Engineering
- 7. Staff Items
10. Schedule EDA Meeting - Administration
11. Schedule March Workshop - Administration
12. Schedule Local Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting - Administration
13. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 2-5-2018
