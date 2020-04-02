- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (1/14/20 Special, 1/16/20 Special; 1/21/20 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Request to Waive Tournament Fee for The Heroes Tourney/Tribute to MN Troops - Engineering
4. Approve Resolution Revoking MSAS 139/Veterans Memorial Blvd NW (Formerly Tower Drive East of North/South Section of Tower Drive) - Engineering
5. Approve Resolution Designating MSAS 137/Veterans Memorial Blvd NW (Formerly Tower Drive East of North/South Section of Tower Drive) - Engineering
6. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/19-19, Hills of Bunker Lake West Park Trail Reconstruction/18-33, Kelsey Round Lake Park Trail Expansion/18-34, Andover Station North Trail Construction - Engineering
7. Adopt Resolution Appointing Election Judges for the Presidential Nomination Primary - Administration
8. Appoint Chairperson/Vice Chairperson to Open Space Advisory Commission (OSAC) - Engineering
- 6. Discussion Items
9. Consider City Code Amendment/Title 5, Chapter 1D Honey-Bees - Engineering
- 7. Staff Items
10. Schedule Local Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting - Administration
11. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 2-4-2020
