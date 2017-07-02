- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introduction of Sheriff's Deputies
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Proclamation - A Day of Action to End Domestic Violence - March 7, 2017
- 6. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (1/24/17 Workshop; 2/7/17 Regular)
- 7. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/17-02, 2017 Street Reconstruction & 17-11, 168th Lane NW Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Approve Application for Exempt Permit - Administration
5. Approve Massage Therapist License - Administration
6. Approve Implementation of Facility Condition Assessment and Maintenance Software - Administration
- 8. Discussion Items
7. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
8. Hold Public Hearing/Order & Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/17-12/Reconstruction of 133rd Ave NW West of Crooked Lake Blvd NW - Engineering
9. Consider Amended Conditional Use Permit 15-01 for the Bulk Storage of Liquid Fuels at 14327 7th Avenue NW - Planning
- 9. Staff Items
10. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 10. Mayor/Council Input
- 11. Adjournment
