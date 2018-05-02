- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introduction of Sheriff's Deputies
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (2/5/18 Regular(
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/18-2, 2018 Street Reconstruction & 18-11, 143rd Ave NW - Engineering
4. Order Feasibility Report/17-44/Crosstown Blvd NW Overlay - Engineering
5. Receive Assessment Roll/Adopt Assessment Roll/18-17/1826 Andover Blvd NW - Engineering
6. Approve Application for Exempt Permit - Administration
7. Approve Massage Therapist License - Administration
8. Approve 2018 Used Vehicle Sales Business License - Administration
- 7. Discussion Items
9. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
10. Conditional Use Permit - Commercial Kennel - Muddy Paws - 3121 161st Avenue NW - Planning
11. Consider Commercial Kennel License/3121 161st Avenue NW - Administration
- 8. Staff Items
12. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 2-20-2018
