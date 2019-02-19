Andover City Council 2-19-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introduction of Sheriff's Deputies
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (2/5/19 Regular)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award Bid/18-37/Veterans Memorial Boulevard NW - Engineering
4. Approve Payment Drainage & Utility Easements/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Approve Off-Sale 3.2% Liquor License/Festival Foods - Administration
6. Approve 2019 Residential Recycling Agreement with Anoka County - Administration
- 7. Discussion Items
7. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Montly Report - Sheriff
8. Hold Public Hearing/18-38/University Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering
9. Sketch Plan/Conditional Use Permit (CUP)/Planned Unit Development (PUD) Review - The Villas at Crosstown Woods - Landmark of Andover LLC - Planning
10. Final Plat - Winslow Cove Second Addition - Lennar - Planning
- 8. Staff Items
11. Schedule EDA Meeting - Administration
12. Schedule March Workshop - Administration
13. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment