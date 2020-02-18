- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (1/28/20 Workshop; 2/4/20 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Advertisement for Bids/20-2/2020 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Advertisement for Bids/20-14, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Jay Street NW/20-15, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Martin Street NW/20-16, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Woodland Estates 1st & 2nd Additions - Engineering
5. Award Bid/20-11/Andover Station North Ball Field Facility/East Field Lighting - Engineering
6. Approve 2020 Used Vehicle Sales Business License - Administration
7. Approve Massage Therapist License - Administration
8. Receive January 2020 City Investment Reports - Administration
9. Receive January 2020 General Fund Budget Progress Report - Administration
10. Receive December 2019 (Pre-Audit) General Fund Budget Progress Report - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
11. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
12. Consider Award Sale of Bonds/Approve Resolution/2020A Equipment Certificates - Administration
13. NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Presentation & Public Meeting/20-1 - Engineering
14. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) - On-Sale Liquor License - 13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105 - Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails - Planning
15. Approve On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License/13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105 - Administration
16. Hearing to Consider Order of Abatement - 2143 - 140th Lane NW - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
17. Schedule March EDA Meeting - Administration
18. Schedule March Council Workshop - Administration
19. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor's State of the City Presentation
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 2-18-2020
