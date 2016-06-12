2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Approve Storm Water Utility Exemption/16951 Round Lake Blvd NW - Engineering



4. Order Feasibility Report/17-02, 2017 Street Reconstruction & 17-11, 168th Lane NW Reconstruction - Engineering



5. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/14-15/Fox Meadows Park Reconstruction - Engineering



6. Approve State Aid Funds Advance Request - Engineering



7. Accept Resignation - Associate Planner - Administration



8. Approve City Administrator Review - Administration



9. Approve Appointment - Facilities Maintenance Supervisor - Administration



10. Approve GIS Contract - Engineering



11. Order Feasibility Report/17-12/Reconstruction of 133rd Ave NW West of Crooked Lake Blvd NW - Engineering



12. Receive Amended Assessment Roll/Adopt Amended Assessment Roll/16-42/14317 Crosstown Blvd NW - Engineering



13. Authorize MNDNR Grant Opportunities/17-06 - Engineering



14. Order Feasibility Report/17-13/University Ave NW Overlay - Engineering



15. Approve 2017 Massage Therapist/Establishment Licenses - Administration



16. Approve 2017 Contract/TimeSaver Secretarial Service - Administration



17. Approve 2017 Tobacco Licenses - Administration



18. Approve 2017 Liquor Licenses - Administration



19. Approve Resolution Approving the Classification of Sale of Tax Forfeited Property - Planning



20. Accept Resignation/Retirement of Cindy DeRuyter, Recycling Coordinator - Administration