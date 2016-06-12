- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/15/16 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Storm Water Utility Exemption/16951 Round Lake Blvd NW - Engineering
4. Order Feasibility Report/17-02, 2017 Street Reconstruction & 17-11, 168th Lane NW Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/14-15/Fox Meadows Park Reconstruction - Engineering
6. Approve State Aid Funds Advance Request - Engineering
7. Accept Resignation - Associate Planner - Administration
8. Approve City Administrator Review - Administration
9. Approve Appointment - Facilities Maintenance Supervisor - Administration
10. Approve GIS Contract - Engineering
11. Order Feasibility Report/17-12/Reconstruction of 133rd Ave NW West of Crooked Lake Blvd NW - Engineering
12. Receive Amended Assessment Roll/Adopt Amended Assessment Roll/16-42/14317 Crosstown Blvd NW - Engineering
13. Authorize MNDNR Grant Opportunities/17-06 - Engineering
14. Order Feasibility Report/17-13/University Ave NW Overlay - Engineering
15. Approve 2017 Massage Therapist/Establishment Licenses - Administration
16. Approve 2017 Contract/TimeSaver Secretarial Service - Administration
17. Approve 2017 Tobacco Licenses - Administration
18. Approve 2017 Liquor Licenses - Administration
19. Approve Resolution Approving the Classification of Sale of Tax Forfeited Property - Planning
20. Accept Resignation/Retirement of Cindy DeRuyter, Recycling Coordinator - Administration
- 6. Discussion items
21. Public Hearing - 2017 Proposed Budget and Tax Levy - Administration
22. Public Hearing - Consider Declaring Dangerous/Nuisance Dog- Administration
23. Public Hearing - Vacation of Easement (16-08) Lot 10, Block 2, Woodland Estates - Planning
24. Review / Adopt 2017 Debt Service Levy Changes - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
25. Discuss CDBG Opportunities - Planning
26. Schedule January EDA Meeting - Administration
27. Schedule January HRA Meeting - Administration
28. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 12-6-2016
