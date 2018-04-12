Andover City Council 12-4-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/20/18 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/17-27/Public Works Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Cold Storage Building & Site Work - Engineering
4. Approve Change Order #1/17-17/Crosstown Blvd NW Trail - Engineering
5. Order Feasibility Report/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
6. Order Feasibility Report/18-38/University Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering
7. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specifications/18-37/Veterans Memorial Blvd NW - Engineering
8. Approve 2019 Polling Locations - Administration
9. Approve 2019 Contract/TimeSaver Secretarial Service - Administration
10. Approve 2019 Health Insurance Contract and Employer Contribution - Administration
11. Approve 2019 Dental Renewal and Employer Contribution - Administration
12. Approve 2019 Liquor Licenses - Administration
13. Approve 2019 Tobacco Licenses - Administration
14. Approve City Administrator Review - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
15. Public Hearing - 2019 Property Tax Levy and Budget - Administration
16. Review/Adopt 2019 Debt Service Levy Changes - Administration
17. Public Hearing - Vacation of Easements - Lot 1, Block 1, Shaw's Glen - Planning
18. Discuss/Consider Final Plat - Shaw's Glen 2nd Addition - Jethro Carpenter - Planning
19. Consider Planned Unit Development Amendment - Preserve at Petersen Farms - JD Andover Holdings LLC - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
20. Schedule January Workshop Meeting - Administration
21. Schedule January EDA Meeting - Administration
22. Schedule January HRA Meeting - Administration
23. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment