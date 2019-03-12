- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/19/19 Regular; 11/19/19 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve 2020 Kennel Licenses - Administration
4. Approve 2020 Tobacco Licenses - Administration
5. Approve 2020 Liquor Licenses - Administration
6. Approve 2020 Massage Therapy Licenses - Administration
7. Approve Used Vehicle Sales Business License - Administration
8. Approve City Administrator Review - Administration
9. Approve Second Amendment to Sublease Agreement with YMCA - Administration
10. Approval of Withdrawl of City Code Amendment Request to the Following Sections of Title 12 Zoning Regulations: Section 12-2-2 Add Definition for an Impound Lot; Section 12-12 Update Permitted, Conditional and Prohibited Uses; Section 12-16-4 Add Requirements for Impound Lots - Planning
11. Consider City Code Amendments to Title 3 Chapter 1: Liquor Control - Planning/Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
12. Public Hearing - 2020 Property Tax Levy and Budget - Administration
13. Review/Adopt 2020 Debt Service Levy Changes - Finance
- 7. Staff Items
14. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 12-3-2019
