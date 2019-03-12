Andover City Council 12-3-2019

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Approve 2020 Kennel Licenses - Administration



4. Approve 2020 Tobacco Licenses - Administration



5. Approve 2020 Liquor Licenses - Administration



6. Approve 2020 Massage Therapy Licenses - Administration



7. Approve Used Vehicle Sales Business License - Administration



8. Approve City Administrator Review - Administration



9. Approve Second Amendment to Sublease Agreement with YMCA - Administration



10. Approval of Withdrawl of City Code Amendment Request to the Following Sections of Title 12 Zoning Regulations: Section 12-2-2 Add Definition for an Impound Lot; Section 12-12 Update Permitted, Conditional and Prohibited Uses; Section 12-16-4 Add Requirements for Impound Lots - Planning



11. Consider City Code Amendments to Title 3 Chapter 1: Liquor Control - Planning/Administration