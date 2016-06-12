- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/29/16 Workshop; 11/29/16 Closed; 12/6/16 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve 2017 Impound Facility Agreement - Administration
4. Approve 2017 Used Vehicle Business Licenses - Administration
5. Approve 2017 Kennel Licenses - Administration
6. Approve 2017 Cost-of-Living Wage Adjustment for Non-Bargaining Employees - Administration
7. Accept Feasibility Report/Order Public Hearing/17-12/Reconstruction of 133rd Ave NW West of Crooked Lake Blvd NW - Engineering
8. Accept Feasibility Report/Order Public Hearing/17-02, 2017 Street Reconstruction & 17-11, 168th Lane NW Reconstruction - Engineering
9. Accept Feasibility Report/Order Public Hearing/17-13/University Ave NW Overlay - Engineering
10. Approve 2017 Liquor License - Administration
11. Approve Application for Exempt Permit/Guardian Angels of Elk River Inc - Administration
12. Approve 2017 Massage Establishment License - Administration
13. Approve 2017 Fee Schedule - Administration
14. Approve Application for Exempt Permit/Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce - Administration
15. Approve Donations for 2017 Senior Class All Night Parties - Administration
16. Receive November 2016 General Fund Budget Progress Report - Administration
17. Receive November 2016 Investment Reports - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
18. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
- 7. Staff Items
19. Schedule Advisory Commission Interviews - Administration
20. Schedule January Workshop - Administration
21. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 12-20-2016
