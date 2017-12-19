- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (12/5/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Cost-of-Living Wage Adjustment for Non-Bargaining Employees - Administration
4. Accept Feasibility Report/Order Public Hearing/18-2, 2018 Street Reconstruction & 18-11, 143rd Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Authorize MNDNR Grant Opportunities/18-06 - Engineering
6. Approve Ordinance Amendment Changing/Renaming of Streets - Engineering
7. Approve Rose Park Shelter Replacement/18-14 - Engineering
8. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/17-1/University Ave NW Overlay - Engineering
9. Approve 2018 Massage Therapy Licenses - Administration
10. Approve 2018 Liquor License - Administration
11. Approve Donations for 2018 Senior Class All Night Parties - Administration
12. Receive November 2017 City Investment Report - Administration
13. Receive November 2017 General Fund Budget Process Report - Administration
14. Approve Application for Exempt Permit/Anoka Area Chamber - Administration
15. Approve Application for Exempt Permit/Guardian Angels of Elk River - Administration
16. Adopt 2018 Fee Ordinance - Finance
17. Dismiss Old Revolving Rehab Loan/2537 - 138th Ave NW & 2607 Bunker Lake Blvd NW - Finance
18. Approve Communication Site Lease Agreement with Sprint Spectrum L.P. / 1717 Crosstown Blvd NW - City Water Tower (Tower 2) - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
19. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
20. Crooked Lake Area Association Update - Administration
21. Consider Lot Split - 2356 S. Coon Creek Dr NW - Tom and Sue Hughes - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
22. Schedule Advisory Commission Interviews - Administration
23. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 12-19-2017
