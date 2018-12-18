Andover City Council 12-18-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/27/18 Workshop; 11/27/18 Closed; 12/4/18 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Accept Feasibility Report/Order Public Hearing/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Remove Proposed Improvement From 2019 CIP/19-11/Crooked Lake Blvd NW Overlay - Engineering
5. Accept Petition/Order Feasibility Report/18-52/2028/2030 - 140th LN NW/WM - Engineering
6. Approve Change Order #1/17-44/Crosstown Blvd NW Overlay - Engineering
7. Approve 2019 Massage Therapy Licenses - Administration
8. Approve 2019 Kennel Licenses - Administration
9. Approve 2019 Liquor Licenses - Administration
10. Receive November 2018 General Fund Budget Progress Report - Administration
11. Receive November 2018 City Investment Reports - Administration
12. Approve Donations for 2019 Senior Class All Night Parties - Administration
13. Approve Cost-of-Living Wage Adjustment for Non-Bargaining Employees - Administration
14. Approve Application for Exempt Permit - Administration
15. Approve 2019 Fee Ordinance - Administration
16. Approve Resolution Accepting Donation from Andover Youth Hockey Assoc. - Community Center
17. Approve No Parking Resolution/15-16/Hanson Boulevard NW - Engineering
18. Approve 2019 Animal Impound Facility Agreement - Administration
19. Approve 2019 Used Vehicle Sales Licenses - Administration
20. Approve Resolution for 2019 CDBG Application/Potential Project - Planning
- 6. Discussion Items
21. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
22. Discuss/Approve 2018 General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bond Sale - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
23. Schedule Advisory Commission Interviews - Administration
24. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment