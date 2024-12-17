Andover City Council 12-17-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/26/24 Workshop; 12/3/24 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
18. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 19. Consider Award Sale of Bonds/Ehlers & Associates – Finance
- 20. Remove from Table & Consider City Code Amendment – City Code 12-14-8: Off Street Parking Requirements and Summary Publication – Planning
- 21. Consider Sketch Plan/Conditional Use Permit (CUP)/Planned Unit Development (PUD) Concept Review – Lakeview at Sloth Farm – Planning
- Staff Items
22. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- 23. Special Recognition of Outgoing Councilmembers – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment