Andover City Council 12-15-2020

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Mayor Remarks : Community Center Conference Room Naming – “Mike Knight Community Room”
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes (11/24/20 Workshop; 11/24/20 Closed; 12/1/20 Regular)
- Consent Items
- 19. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 20. Public Hearing - Vacation of Jivaro Street North of 165th Avenue NW
- 21. Approve Easement Termination Agreement – Jivaro Street
- 22. Consider Approval of Meadows at Petersen Farms Final Plat
- 23. Consider Interim Use Permit/Mining & Land Reclamation/PID#07-32-24-34-0002/JD Holdings
- 24. Sketch / PUD Concept Plan Review / PID# 30-32-24-43-0001 / Capstone Homes, Inc.
- 25. Schedule Advisory Commission Interviews
- 26. Schedule January Council Workshop Meeting
- 27. Schedule January EDA Meeting
28. Schedule January HRA Meeting
- 29. COVID-19 Update
- 30. Administrator Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment