Andover City Council 12-07-2021

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
17. Consider Award Sale of Bonds/Ehlers & Associates
- 18. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/22-2/2022 Street Reconstruction
- 19. Consider Variance Request – Increase Maximum Size of Ground Mounted Solar Panels – 16971 Ward Lake Drive NW – Harold & Linda Haluptzok (Applicants)
- 20. Public Hearing – 2021 Property Tax Levy and Budget
- 21. Review/Adopt 2022 Debt Service Levy Changes
- Staff Items
22. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment