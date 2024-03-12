Andover City Council 12-03-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/19/24 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Public Hearing – 2025 Property Tax Levy and 2025 Budget – Administration/Finance
- 11. Review/Adopt 2025 Debt Service Levy Changes – Administration/Finance
- 12. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Amendment for a drive-through use at 2184 Bunker Lake Blvd NW; PID#34-32-24-31-0154 – The Architects Partnership Ltd. (Applicant) – Planning
- 13. Consider Denial Resolution & Findings of Fact – Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Hartmans Meadows (formerly referred to as Meadows East) – Unaddressed Property 16xxx Ward Lake Drive NW; PID# 11-32-24-41-0003 – SW Wold Construction, Inc. (Applicant) - Planning
- Staff Items
14. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment