- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (10/15/19 Regular; 10/22/19 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Accept Resignation of Taylor Moshier, Streets Maintenance Worker - Administration
4. Approve Appointment Building Inspector - Administration
5. Approve Dental Renewal and Employer Contribution - Administration
6. Approve Medical Renewal and Employer Contribution - Administration
7. Approve LMCIT Liability Coverage - Administration
8. Reimbursement Resolution/2020 Equipment Purchases - Finance
9. Approve License Agreement with Anoka County/Monument Sign - Planning
- 6. Discussion Items
10. Public Hearing on the Issuance and Sale of a Revenue Note for the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities/Conduit Financing for Andover YMCA Project - Administration
11. Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
12. Public Hearing - Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement - 15281 Swallow St NW - Jesse Moore - Planning
13. Public Hearing - 2019 Delinquent Service Charges - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
14. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 11-6-2019
