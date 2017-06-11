Andover City Council 11-21-2017

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Receive Petition in Opposition to the Installation of Water Main/18-2, 2018 Street Reconstruction & 18-11, 143rd Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering

4. Order Feasibility Report/18-2, 2018 Street Reconstruction & 18-11, 143rd Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering



5. Approve 2018 TimeSaver Secretarial Service Contract - Administration



6. Approve LMCIT Liability Coverage - Administration