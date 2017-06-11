- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/6/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Receive Petition in Opposition to the Installation of Water Main/18-2, 2018 Street Reconstruction & 18-11, 143rd Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Order Feasibility Report/18-2, 2018 Street Reconstruction & 18-11, 143rd Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Approve 2018 TimeSaver Secretarial Service Contract - Administration
6. Approve LMCIT Liability Coverage - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
7. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
8. Consider City Code Amendments - Title 12 Zoning Regulations, Chapter 6, Accessory Buildings and Temporary Structures and Ordinance Summary Publication - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
9. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 11-21-2017
