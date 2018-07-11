Andover City Council 11-20-2018

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Approve Revisions to Tournament, Multi-day & Jamboree Application - Engineering



4. Approve Revisions to Application for Scheduled Use of Recreational Facilities - Engineering



5. Approve Deed Conditions/Kelsey Round Lake Park/18-33 - Engineering



6. Accept Resignation of Mark Becker, Streets Maintenance Supervisor - Administration



7. Approve LMCIT Liability Coverage - Finance