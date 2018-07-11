Andover City Council 11-20-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (10/16/18 Regular; 11/07/18 Regular; 11/13/18 Special)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Revisions to Tournament, Multi-day & Jamboree Application - Engineering
4. Approve Revisions to Application for Scheduled Use of Recreational Facilities - Engineering
5. Approve Deed Conditions/Kelsey Round Lake Park/18-33 - Engineering
6. Accept Resignation of Mark Becker, Streets Maintenance Supervisor - Administration
7. Approve LMCIT Liability Coverage - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
8. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
9. (Moved to December 4, 2018) Public Hearing - Vacation of Easements - Lot 1, Block 1, Shaw's Glen - Planning
10. (Moved to December 4, 2018) Final Plat - Shaw's Glen 2nd Addition - Jethro Carpenter - Planning
11. Authorize Initiating 2019 Equipment Proposals - Finance
12. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/17-27/Public Works Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Cold Storage Building & Site Work - Engineering
13. Reimbursement Resolution/2019 Projects - Finance
- 7. Staff Items
14. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment