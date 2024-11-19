Andover City Council 11-19-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/4/24 Regular; 11/19/24 Special)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 13. Consider Time Extension Request for Variance for 2274 164th Ave NW – Planning
- 14. Consider Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Meadows East – Unaddressed Property 16xxx Ward Lake Drive NW; PID# 11-32-24-41-0003 – SW Wold Construction, Inc. (Applicant). - Planning
- 15. Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) Request – Mining & Land Reclamation – 83 Old Constance Blvd NW; PID# 13-32-24-11-0004 - Chris Hogie & Katelyn Kiekbusch (Applicants). - Planning
- 16. Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) Request – Construction of an Accessory Structure Prior to Principal Structure – 83 Old Constance Blvd NW; PID# 13-32-24-11-0004 - Chris Hogie & Katelyn Kiekbusch (Applicants). - Planning
- 17. Consider an amendment to the Planned Unit Development (PUD) - Incorporate new Uses - unaddressed property located at Bunker Lake Blvd NW and 7th Avenue NW; (PID# 30-32-24-43-0072 - Colliers Engineering and Design (Applicants). - Planning
- 18. Consider a Preliminary Plat - Andover Crossings II - unaddressed property located at Bunker Lake Blvd NW and 7th Avenue NW; (PID# 30-32-24-43-0072 - Colliers Engineering and Design (Applicants). - Planning
- 19. Consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) – Automobile Service Station / Bulk Fuel Storage / Exterior Storage - unaddressed property located at Bunker Lake Blvd NW and 7th Avenue NW; (PID# 30-32-24-43-0072 - Colliers Engineering and Design (Applicants). - Planning
- Staff Items
20. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment