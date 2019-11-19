- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (11/6/19 Workshop; 11/6/19 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Order Feasibility Report/20-2/2020 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Order Feasibility Report/20-14/2020 Mill & Overlay/Jay Street NW - Engineering
5. Order Feasibility Report/20-15/2020 Mill & Overlay/Martin Street NW - Engineering
6. Order Feasibility Report/20-16/2020 Mill & Overlay/Woodland Estates 1st & 2nd Additions - Engineering
7. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/20-11/Andover Station North Ball Field Facility/East Field Lighting - Engineering
8. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/19-19/Hills of Bunker Lk. West Park Trail Reconstruction - Engineering
9. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/20-17/Public works Pavement Reconstruction - Engineering
10. Approve 2020 Contract/TimeSaver Secretarial Service - Administration
11. Declare Surplus Parts - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
12. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
13. Present ADA Transition Plan/Public Meeting/19-17 - Engineering
- 7. Staff Items
14. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 11-19-2019
