Andover City Council 11-08-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
11. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/21-39/Tulip St. NW & 161st Ave. NW Reconstruction
- 12. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/23-2/2023 Street Reconstruction
- 13. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Rol /23-17/2023 Full Depth Reclamation
- 14. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/23-11A Through 23-11L, 23-15 Prairie Rd. NW & 23-16 Andover Blvd. NW/2023 Mill & Overlay
- 15. Hold Public Hearing – 2023 Delinquent Service Charges
- Staff Items
16. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment