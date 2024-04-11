Andover City Council 11-04-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (10/15/24 Regular; 10/22/24 Workshop)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
16. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/24-2/2024 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
- 17. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/24-11/2024 Full Depth Reclamation & 24-15/2024 Mill & Overlay (Bunker Lake Village) – Engineering
- 18. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/24-16/2024 Mill & Overlay: Bunker Lake Boulevard Service Road NW & Grouse St. NW & 24-17/2024 Mull & Overlay: Bunker Lake Boulevard Service Road NW (Rose St. NW to Heather St. NW) – Engineering
- 19. Hold Public Hearing – 2024 Delinquent Service Charges – Finance/Administration
- 20. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt the Street Reconstruction Plan with the Intention of Issuing General Obligation Street Reconstruction Plan Bonds – Finance/Administration
- Staff Items
21. Set Date to Canvass Election Results - Administration
- 22. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment