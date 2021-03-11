Andover City Council 11-03-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/21-17/2021 Mill & Overlay/SE Corner of City – Engineering
- 11. Hold Public Hearing – 2021 Delinquent Service Charges – Administration
- 12. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt the Street Reconstruction Plan with the Intention of Issuing General Obligation Street Reconstruction Plan Bonds - Administration
- Staff Items
13. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment