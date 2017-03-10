- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (9/19/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/17-2, 2017 Street Reconstruction & 17-11, 168th Lane NW Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/17-12/133rd Ave NW (West of Crooked Lake Blvd NW) - Engineering
5. Rescind Resolution Adopting Assessment Roll/17-38/2462 - 138th Ave NW - Engineering
6. Accept Contribution/North Metro Soccer Association/Andover Community Center - Community Center
7. Declare Costs/Order Assessment Roll/Schedule Public Hearing/2017 Delinquent Utility Service Charges, Mowing Fees, Tree Removal, False Alarm Fines and Misc. Abatement Fees Collection - Administration
- 6. Staff Items
9. Schedule November Council Workshop - Administration
10. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 7. Mayor/Council Input
- 8. Adjournment
Andover City Council 10-3-2017
