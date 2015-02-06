Andover City Council 10-20-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (10/6/20 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve GIS Contract - Engineering
4. Receive September 2020 General Fund Budget Progress Report - Administration
5. Receive September 2020 City Investment Reports - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
6. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
7. Hold Public Hearing/2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) - Administration
8. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/20-14, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Jay Street NW - Engineering
9. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/20-15, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Martin Street NW - Engineering
10. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/20-16, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Woodland Estates 1st & 2nd Additions - Engineering
- 7. Staff Items
11. COVID-19 Update - Administration
12. Schedule November Council Workshop - Administration
13. Administrator Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment