1. Approval of Minutes (9/18/18 Regular)
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Resolution/No Parking/Preserve at Petersen Farms - Engineering
4. Accept Grant Award fro GameTime/18-46/Purple Park (City Hall) - Engineering
5. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/18-2, 2018 Street Reconstruction, 18-11, 143rd Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering
6. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/17-44/Crosstown Blvd NW Overlay - Engineering
7. Appoint Election Judges for the General Election - Administration
8. Accept Contribution/MN Premier Volleyball/Andover Community Center - Community Center
9. Accept Ownership of Lot 16, Block 3, Woodland Crossings - Administration
10. Declare Surplus Equipment - Fire
11. Declare Costs/Order Assessment Roll/Schedule Public Hearing/2018 Delinquent Utility Service Charges, Mowing Fees, Tree Removal, False Alarm Fines and Misc. Abatement Fees Collection - Administration
12. Approve HVAC Preventative Maintenance Contract - Finance
13. Consider Classifying Dangerous Dog/2613 140th Avenue - Administration
14. Review Sketch Plan - 9 Urban Lots - 1049 Andover Blvd - Mark of Excellence, Inc - Planning
15. Consider Conditional Use Permit Amendment (CUPA) - Additional Private Utility Structures - 15825 7th Ave NW Northern Natural Gas - Planning
16. Schedule November Workshop Meeting - Administration
17. Reschedule January 1, 2019 Council Meeting - Administration
18. Administrator's Report - Administration
Andover City Council 10-2-2018
