Andover City Council 10-19-2021

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (9/28/21 Workshop; 10/5/21 Regular; 10/5/21 Closed)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
9. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 10. Hold Public Hearing/2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) - Administration
- 11. Call for the Sale of Bonds and Call for a Public Hearing on the Proposal to Adopt a Street Reconstruction Plan with the Intention to Issue General Obligation Street Reconstruction Plan Bonds - Administration
- 12. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of Easement – Meadows at Nightingale – PID# 22-32-24-31-0019 – Tamarack Land-Meadows at Nightingale LLC (Applicant) – Planning
- 13. Approve Final Plat – Meadows at Nightingale – Planning
- 14. Consider City Code Amendment – Title 5: Police Regulations, Chapter 1E: Care of Animals and Summary Ordinance for Publication – City Code Requirements for Nuisance Animal Noise – Planning
- Staff Items
15. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment