Andover City Council 10-17-2023

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
19. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 20. Public Hearing: Consider Vacation of Easement – 17063 Swallow St NW; PID# 10-32-24-24-0002 – Scott Anderson (Applicant)
- 21. Consider Denial Resolution & Findings of Fact – Variance Request – 17337 Roanoke St NW; PID# 06-32-24-14-0012 – Samantha Haupert & Colin Anderson (Applicants)]
- 22. Review/Discuss Petition for a Trail Along Crosstown Blvd. NW/23-12
- 23. Hearing/Consider Classifying Dangerous Dog/13598 Partridge Circle NW
- Staff Items
24. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment