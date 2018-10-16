- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Presentation of Badges - Fire Department
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (9/25/18 Workshop; 10/2/18 Regular)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve State of Minnesota Grant Contract/Andover Station North Trail Connection/18-34-Engineering
4. Approve Surface Water Management plan Amendment 16-39C - Engineering
5. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/18-39/Life Station #10 Improvements - Engineering
6. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/Approve Plans & Specs/18-41/Coon Creek Trunk Sewer By-Pass - Engineering
7. Approve Quit Claim Deeds for Trail Construction/17-44/Crosstown Blvd NW Overlay - Engineering
- 7. Discussion Items
8. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
9. Hearing to Considering Order of Abatement - 4650 147th Lane NW - Planning
10. Initiate Process Calling for a Public Hearing on the Issuance of Bonds in Connection with the Public Works Facilities Expansion - Administration
- 8. Staff Items
11. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 10-16-2018
