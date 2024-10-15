Andover City Council 10-15-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order – 7:00 p.m.
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (9/24/24 Workshop; 10/1/24 Regular; 10/3/24 Special; 10/3/24 Closed)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
19. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 20. Public Hearing/Consider Classifying Dangerous Dog/17050 Dakota Street – Administration
- 21. Call for the Sale of Bonds and Call for a Public Hearing on the Proposal to Adopt a Street Reconstruction Plan with the Intention to Issue General Obligation Street Reconstruction Plan Bonds – Finance/Administration
- 22. Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) Request – In Home Beauty Salon – 1361 139th Ave NW – Kami Hirschey (Applicant) – Planning
- 23. Consider City Code Amendment – City Code 12-14-8: Off Street Parking Requirements – City of Andover (Applicant) - Planning (Tabled)
- 24. Consider City Code Amendment – City Code 12-7: Fences and Walls – City of Andover (Applicant) – Planning
- Staff Items
25. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment