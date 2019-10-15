Andover City Council 10-15-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (9/24/19 Workshop; 10/1/19 Regular; 10/1/19 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Appointment - City Planner - Administration
4. Accept Retirement of Jerry Streich - Fire Chief - Administration
5. Approve 2020 Polling Locations - Administration
6. Approve Final Plat - Estates of Cedar Ridge - Bergeron Developers, LLC - Joshua Bergeron - Planning
7. Award Bid & Quotes/17-26/Andover YMCA Community Center Expansion - Finance
8. Approve 2019 Amended and Restated Joint Powers Agreement for a Coalition of Metropolitan Communities/North Metro Mayors Association - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
9. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
10. Hold Public Hearing/Consider Resolution Adopting 2020-2020 Capital Improvement Plan - Administration
11. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/18-38/University Avenue NW Reconstruction - Engineering
12. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement - 16381 Inca Street NW, Micah and Abbey Payeur - Planning
13. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) - Interim Performance Standards and Exterior Storage - 3098 162nd Lane NW - Best Outdoor Services Inc./Tom Rossmeisl - Planning
14. Consider Resolution Calling for Public Hearing on the Issuance of a Revenue Note/Conduit Financing for YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities - Administration
15. Consider Request of Developer for the Villas at Crosstown Woods Development - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
16. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
