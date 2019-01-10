Andover City Council 10-1-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (9/17/19 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Used Vehicle Sales Business License - Administration
4. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing//19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Purchase/ACC Sports Complex/Dasher Boards, Flooring, Benches, Coat Hooks - Community Center
- 6. Discussion Items
6. Declare Costs/Order Assessment Roll/Schedule Public Hearing/2019 Delinquent Utility Service Charges, Mowing Fees, Tree Removal, False Alarm Fines and Misc. Abatement Fees Collection - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
7. Schedule EDA Meeting - Administration
8. Schedule November Workshop - Administration
9. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment