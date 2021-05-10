Andover City Council 10-05-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (9/21/21 Special; 9/21/21 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items:
9. Declare Costs/Order Assessment Roll/Schedule Public Hearing/2021 Delinquent Utility Service Charges, Mowing Fees, Tree Removal, False Alarm Fines and Misc. Abatement Fees Collection – Administration
- Staff Items
10. Appoint LRRWMO Board Representative and Alternate -- Administration
- 11. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Closed Session – Update on Union Negotiations
- Adjournment