Andover City Council 10-04-2022

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Fire Department Pinning Ceremony
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Declare Costs/Order Assessment Roll/Schedule Public Hearing/2022 Delinquent Utility Service Charges, Mowing Fees, Tree Removal, False Alarm Fines and Misc. Abatement Fees Collection
- 11. Receive & Discuss Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/22-2/2022 Street Reconstruction
- 12. Receive & Discuss Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/22-15/2022 Mill & Overlay/Chesterton Commons Area & Fox Hollow
- 13. Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) – Mining and Land Reclamation PID# 24-32-24-32-0052 – Fields of Winslow Cove, Outlot A – US Home, LLC (Applicant)
- Staff Items
14. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment