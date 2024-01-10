Andover City Council 10-01-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order – 7:00 p.m.
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (9/17/24 Regular; 9/17/24 Special; 9/18/24 Special; 9/19/24 Special)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
14. Discuss City of Andover Public Hearing Comments related to Metropolitan Council’s Imagine 2050 Plan – Planning
- 15. Public Hearing/Private Kennel License/3300 153rd Avenue – Administration
- Staff Items
16. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment