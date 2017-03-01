- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Oath of Office
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (12/20/16 Regular)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply to the MNDNR for Funding/17-06/Kelsey Round Lake Park - Engineering
4. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply to the MNDNR for Funding/17-06/Andover Station North Trail Segment - Engineering
5. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/15-44/14327 7th Ave NW/CenterPoint Energy Site Water Main Extension - Engineering
6. Approve 2017 Massage Therapist License - Administration
7. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply for 2017 CDBG/Housing Study - Planning
8. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply for 2017 CDBG/Water Feasibility Study - Planning
- 7. Organizational Items
9. Approve Official Depositories & Banks - Administration
10. Designate Official Newspaper - Administration
11. Appoint Vice Mayor - Administration
12. Appoint Standing Committees - Administration
- 8. Discussion Items
13. Consider Interim Use Permit/Stockpile/Preserve at Oak View/Hanson Builders Inc - Planning
- 9. Staff Items
14. Select Possible Joint Meeting Dates with Lower Rum River WMO and Member Cities
15. Select 2017 Local Board of Appeal & Equalization Dates - Administration
16. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 10. Mayor/Council Input
- 11. Adjournment
