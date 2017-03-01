2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply to the MNDNR for Funding/17-06/Kelsey Round Lake Park - Engineering



4. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply to the MNDNR for Funding/17-06/Andover Station North Trail Segment - Engineering



5. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/15-44/14327 7th Ave NW/CenterPoint Energy Site Water Main Extension - Engineering



6. Approve 2017 Massage Therapist License - Administration



7. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply for 2017 CDBG/Housing Study - Planning



8. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply for 2017 CDBG/Water Feasibility Study - Planning