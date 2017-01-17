- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (1/3/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Recieve Assessment Roll/Wave Public Hearing//Adopt Assessment Roll/15-44/14327 7th Ave. NW/CenterPoint Energy Site Water Main Extension - Engineering
4. Approve Trail, Drainage & Utility Easement/17-18/South Access to Woodland Creek Wetland Restoration – Engineering
5. Approve Tree Clearing Quotes/16-40, Smith’s Green Acres Ditch Cleaning & 17-18, South Access to Woodland Creek Wetland Restoration – Engineering
6. Approve Application for Exempt Permit – Administration
7. Consider Amended Conditional Use Permit Time Extension Request - Bulk Storage of Liquid Fuels at 14327 7th Avenue NW – CenterPoint Energy – Planning
8. Approve Debt Service Payments - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
9. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
10. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/17-02, 2017 Street Reconstruction & 17-11, 168th Lane NW Reconstruction - Engineering
11. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/17-13/University Ave. NW Overlay – Engineering
12. Consider Interim Use Permit/Stockpile/Preserve at Oak View/Hanson Builders Inc – Planning
- 7. Staff Items
13. Schedule February EDA Meeting – Administration
14. Schedule February Council Workshop – Administration
15. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
