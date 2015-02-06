Andover City Council 09-21-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- Consider City Code Amendment – Title 12: Zoning Regulations, Chapter 2: Rules and Definitions and Chapter 12: Residential Permitted, Permitted Accessory, Conditional, Interim and Prohibited Uses and Summary Ordinance for Publication – City Code Requirements for Keeping of Roosters on Residential Properties
- Staff Items
Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment