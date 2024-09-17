Andover City Council 09-17-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order – 7:00 p.m.
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/27/24 Workshop; 8/30/24 Special; 9/3/24 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 13. Public Hearing: Consider Vacation of Easement – 16556 Inca St NW – Lot 1 Block 4 Meadows at Petersen Farms – Craig & Jody Olson (Applicants) - Planning
- 14. Public Hearing: Consider Vacation of Easement – 766 158th Ave NW – Lot 7, Block 4, Miller’s Woods Fourth Addition – Planning
- 15. Public Hearing – 2025-2029 Capital Improvement Plan – Administration/Finance
- Staff Items
16. Appoint Representative for Committee and Commission Vacancies – Administration
- 17. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment