Andover City Council 09-07-2021

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Proclamation – Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
7. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of Temporary Cul-De-Sac Easement – 15779 Avocet St NW & 15768 Avocet St NW - Planning
- 8. Approve Final Plat – Oakview Acres – Planning
- 9. Consider Preliminary Plat Request – Meadows at Nightingale – PID# 22-32-24-31-0019 – Tamarack Land Development (Applicant) – Planning
- 10. Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone Property from R-1: Single Family Rural to R-4: Single Family Urban – PID #’s: 23-32-24-41-0001, 23-32-24-42-0003, 23-32-24-43-0005, 23-32-24-44-0001, 24-32-24-31-0001, 24-32-24-32-0001, 24-32-24-33-0001, 24-32-24-34-0001, and 24-32-24-43-0001 – U.S. Home Corporation dba Lennar (Applicant) - Planning
- 11. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) / Planned Unit Development (PUD) Request – PID #’s: 23-32-24-41-0001, 23-32-24-42-0003, 23-32-24-43-0005, 23-32-24-44-0001, 24-32-24-31-0001, 24-32-24-32-0001, 24-32-24-33-0001, 24-32-24-34-0001, and 24-32-24-43-0001 – U.S. Home Corporation dba Lennar (Applicant) - Planning
- 12. Consider Preliminary Plat Request – Fields of Winslow Cove - PID #’s: 23-32-24-41-0001, 23-32-24-42-0003, 23-32-24-43-0005, 23-32-24-44-0001, 24-32-24-31-0001, 24-32-24-32-0001, 24-32-24-33-0001, 24-32-24-34-0001, and 24-32-24-43-0001 – U.S. Home Corporation dba Lennar (Applicant) – Planning
- 13. Discuss/Approve 2022 Preliminary Property Tax Levy – Administration
- 14. Discuss/Adopt 2022 Debt Service Levy Changes – Administration
- 15. Set Hearing Date(s) for 2022 Budget & Levy Discussion & Public Comment – Administration
- Staff Items
16. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment