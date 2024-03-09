Andover City Council 09-03-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Proclamation – Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Resident Forum
- Fire Department – Pinning Ceremony
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/20/24 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
7. Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) – Interim Performance Standards - 3160 162nd LN NW – PID# 16-32-24-23-0005 – Randy Ferguson (Applicant) – Planning
- 8. Discuss / Adopt 2025 Preliminary Tax Levy – Administration
- 9. Discuss / Adopt 2025 Debt Service Levy Changes – Administration
- 10. Set Hearing Date(s) for 2025 Budget & Levy Discussion & Public Comment – Administration
- 11. Consider Amendment to Resolution 044-24 Approving Conditional Use Permit/Planned Unit Development Requested by J.A. Wedum Foundation. Presented as Andover Senior Campus - Planning
- Staff Items
12. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment