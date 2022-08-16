Andover City Council 08-16-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Fire Department Pinning Ceremony
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Anoka County Sheriff – 2023 Law Enforcement Contract Discussion
a. Presentation/Consider Approval/2023 Law Enforcement Contract
- 11. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 12. Consider Conditional Use Permit Amendment (CUPA) – Increase Capacity of Bulk Fuel Storage Tanks – PID# 35-32-24-32-0001 – Wold Architects & Engineers (Applicant)
- Staff Items
13. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment