Andover City Council 08-15-2023

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Proclamation – Constitution Week
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
8. Anoka County Sheriff- Presentation/Consider 2024 Law Enforcement Proposal
- 9. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
- 10. Remove from Table & Consider Variance Request – 14358 Butternut St NW; PID# 25-32-24-41-0073 – Joseph & Kaitlin Sullivan (Applicants) – Planning
- 11. Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) Amendment – 13655 Round Lake Boulevard; PIDs PIDs 34-32-24-42-0009 and 33-32-24-42-0007 – Grace Lutheran Church of Anoka (Applicant) – Planning
- 12. Consider a Preliminary Plat for the third phase of the Petersen Farms development which will be known as Legacy at Petersen Farms. (Applicant – JD Andover Holdings) – Planning
- Staff Items
13. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment