Andover City Council 08-07-2024

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (7/16/24 Workshop; 7/16/24 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Consider Sketch Plan Review – Unaddressed Property 16xxx Ward Lake Drive NW; PID# 11-32-24-41-0003 – SW Wold Construction, Inc. (Applicant) – Planning
- 13. Consider City Code Amendments – City Code 11-2-6-B-2: Residential Lots Lacking Municipal Sanitary Sewer – City of Andover (Applicant) – Planning
- Staff Items
14. Reschedule November 5, 2024 Council Meeting – Administration
- 15. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment